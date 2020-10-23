Borat 2: Sacha Baron Cohen Reveals New Deleted Scene

✖

Nearing a week after its release, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm continues to find itself consistently atop the news cycle. As the norm with its predecessor, the weeks immediately following the film's release are shaping up to be full of litigation as news stories pop up featuring participants in the film as they reveal they feel duped after seeing the final product. With the Borat ember still burning fire-hot Tuesday, Baron Cohen took to Twitter to unveil a clip that didn't make it into the movie.

What some are calling the movie's first deleted scene, the clip shows the crowd at the gun rally as they begin to turn on the comedian's disguised character. They begin to rush the stage, carrying their guns and all. As seen in the scene, Cohen quickly rushes off of the stage, breaking character as he looks for safety.

This was not the easiest movie to make. #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm pic.twitter.com/oagfJoGjNt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 27, 2020

He finds it in the back of a van of sorts, when the crowd begins to close in on the van and open its doors. Cohen himself is then forced to hold the door closed as they try getting in.

Outside of the film's numerous tense moments, no controversy has found its way to the airwaves more than the compromising scene featuring Rudy Giuliani. Despite Giuliani saying the video was fabricated, the film shows him reaching into his pants while in the same room as Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova.

"I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Cohen said on Good Morning America last Friday. "It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up, it was pretty clear to us."

If you've yet to see the film, Amazon's synopsis for the movie can be seen below.

“Sacha Baron Cohen brings his Kazakh journalist character Borat Sagdiyev to the big screen for the first time. Leaving his native Kazakhstan, Borat travels to America to make a documentary. As he zigzags across the nation, Borat meets real people in real situations with hysterical consequences. His backwards behavior generates strong reactions around him exposing prejudices and hypocrisies in American culture.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is now streaming on Amazon Prime.