Breaking Bad: El Camino Full Trailer Released by Netflix

The story of Breaking Bad is finally about to continue, giving fans of the iconic series what they’ve been asking for after a six year wait. Next month, Netflix is releasing the feature film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which sees the return of Aaron Paul‘s Jesse Pinkman, the character that won him multiple Emmy Awards. Years after the finale of Breaking Bad, Jesse is somehow in an even more difficult spot, and El Camino tracks his return to “normal life,” if there is such a thing for him any more. As you can probably guess, things don’t stay too normal for too long, and Jesse is thrown right back into the world of crime, a point that was made even clearer by the release of the full El Camino trailer.

On Tuesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full trailer for El Camino, and it looks like a world of hurt is awaiting Jesse Pinkman in the new film. It also teases the return of some popular Breaking Bad characters, as well as a mystery voice at the end of the trailer that could be incredibly important. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Unlike Walter White, Jesse Pinkman clearly had a story left to tell when Breaking Bad ended back in 2013. He was last seen driving away from the chaos, seemingly never to be seen again. Creator Vince Gilligan felt that there was still more to Jesse’s life after the finale and he wanted to explore that with El Camino, though he needed to make sure the movie didn’t make fans think he had overstayed his welcome with the franchise.

“I’m hoping when the movie comes out, people won’t say, ‘Oh, man, this guy should’ve left well enough alone,’” Gilligan recently told THR. “Why did George Foreman keep coming out of retirement, you know?”

“I didn’t really tell anybody about it, because I wasn’t sure I would ever do anything with it,” he added. “But I started thinking to myself, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ You see him driving away. And to my mind, he went off to a happy ending. But as the years progressed, I thought, ‘What did that ending — let’s just call it an ending, neither happy, nor sad — what did it look like?’”

Gilligan also confirmed that at least 10 characters from Breaking Bad would appear in the film, including Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger Mayew (Matt Jones).

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on October 11th.