11 Million People Streamed Netflix’s ‘Bright’ on Opening Weekend

While Bright may not have been a shining star in terms of critical reception, the users of Netflix showed their support for the Will Smith blockbuster on opening weekend. According to Nielsen estimates, 11 million people watched Bright from December 22-24.

Those same estimates, per Variety’s report, claim that the movie saw 7 million of those viewers come from the 18-49 demographic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How does this film compare to the viewership of some of Netflix’s other big hits? Bright came in a bit lower than the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things, which brought in 15.8 million viewers in its opening weekend, according to the Nielsen estimates. On the other hand, Bright smashed the critically-acclaimed second season of The Crown, which had just 3 million viewers in its debut.

Netflix has disputed these numbers in the past, saying that Nielsen is off by a substantial margin. Nielsen’s numbers don’t account for viewings that take place on mobile phones or computers, and they also only count viewers in the U.S.

So, long story short, Bright likely had well over 11 million users tuning in last weekend. Does this mean that Netflix’s big-budget gamble paid off?

With an estimated budget of $100 million, Bright has been panned by the majority of critics, as was David Ayer‘s previous blockbuster outing, Suicide Squad. However, audiences have a much better feeling about the fantasy film. 89% of users on Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a “Fresh” rating.

What did you think of Bright? Let us know by rating the film below!