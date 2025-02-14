CB Panel: What Did You Think About Captain America: Brave New World?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments on Captain America: Brave New World down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios makes its long-awaited red-white-and-blue return to the movie theaters with Captain America: Brave New World, but it looks like the stars and stripes of this political thriller won’t be able to muster up the strength to fight all day. As the reviews for the latest Marvel movie have poured onto the Internet over these past few days, the response has been mixed.

With Anthony Mackie taking on the mantle of Cap this time, fans were, and still are, excited to see a full-fledged action-packed thriller with Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, and Giancarlo Esposito as Serpent Society leader Sidewinder on the roster.

Play video

The movie currently sits with a rotten score of 52% with much of the criticism aimed at its lackluster quality and clunky storytelling. In Marvel Studios’s long history of superhero films, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Eternals have earned Rotten scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with Captain America 4 now joining the ranks.

Social media reactions to the newest installment have ranged from some considering it the spiritual successor to Captain America: Winter Soldier to some calling for the end of the MCU. Among the negative chatter, there have been some positives, with many saying that Mackie gives his best performance as Sam to date, alongside stellar acting from Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly.

It can be challenging to fight through the discourse of it all, as Marvel fans have heard all sorts of praises and complaints over the past few years during Phase 5. Some of the frustration is understandable, given the amount of reshoots, which reportedly had entire plotlines taken out during production.

While the Rotten Tomatoes score mixed with the less-than-average reviews can be persuading, your opinion still matters. What did you think of Captain America: Brave New World? Do you agree with the critic’s overall responses?

Check out some of our best Captain America: Brave New World coverage down below!