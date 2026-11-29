Movie-goers loved the mini shorts that accompanied Disney feature films, almost as much as they loved the films themselves. Disney’s tradition of cartoons before the feature film dates back to 1942 with the cartoon “How to Play Basketball” premiering before The Pride of the Yankees, with the practice becoming a standard part of yearly releases by 1950. For frequent Disney collaborator turned acquisition Pixar, they began pairing shorts with releases beginning in 1998 with their iconic film The Bug’s Life.

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In recent years, this long-running storied tradition was put on pause. When Toy Story 4 released in 2019, it had no short film attached, and when the pandemic occurred, Disney shifted a few films to release straight to streaming, a practice that continued well into 2022 with Turning Red, skipping theaters and thus the pairing up of a short film. Additionally, in order to be paired with a feature film, the shorts have to be within two to five minutes typically. Zootopia 2 was intended to be paired with the short Versa, but Versa’s runtime ended up being almost ten minutes long.

2026, on many fronts, has felt like the return of cinema, and Disney is only the latest to return. When its latest feature release Hexed hit movie theaters on November 25, and it was accompanied by Lilo & Scratch. The short film was a direct follow up to the 2002 Lilo & Stitch and featured the return of original Stitch voice actor, Chris Sanders. Pixar is expected to do the same thing in 2027, premiering Loving Dory alongside feature film Gatto, with Ellen DeGeneres reprising her role as Dory. It will mark the third short film for Finding Nemo, but the first to be released theatrically.

It’s also going to be the first short produced by Pixar to hit theaters since 2023’s Carl’s Date. No doubt fans are excited to see these short films hit theaters again, but it’s worth noting that instead of new ideas. What exactly does it mean for short films’ futures, and can it recapture why fans fell in love with them in the first place?

Why These Shorts Worked

These shorts, from Disney and Pixar, were warmly received for pushing the bounds of animation. Yes, they accompanied the feature films in theaters but they weren’t held up to the same standards of universal accessibility. Take for instance, the 2019 Oscar Winner for Best Animated Short Film — Bao. Bao premiered in 2018 and played in front of The Incredibles 2, but it couldn’t have been more different.

The Incredibles 2 was the follow-up to the incredibly successful The Incredibles from 2004, delivering a sequel fourteen years later. The film follows the Parr family, who even though they have superpowers, very much are supposed to resemble the “typical” American family. Bao however is relatable in the specific. It has fantasy elements, yes — to my knowledge, dumplings don’t typically come to life — but it’s specifically about a Chinese-Canadian mother coming to terms with being an empty nester. It felt original and fresh, and audiences loved it for that.

The case is similar to a personal favorite Lava. Lava premiered with the 2015 release of Disney Pixar’s Inside Out. Lava was a musical love story, with a song that gets in your head, between two lonely volcanos. There’s no dialogue in the short except for the song, something these shorts would experiment with going forward, eventually making shorts that contained no talking at all. Like Bao, Lava is an original idea with heart that isn’t attached to a franchise but rather perfectly expresses a sentiment in the time allotted. There doesn’t need to be a follow-up because it’s a complete story.

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An Uncertain Future for Creativity

The idea that Disney is less creative than it’s been in the past is hardly a new accusation. Its recent release Hexed is only the most recent to be accused of copying, with Hexed looking similar to other magical school films and not dissimilar in visuals or concept to the Disney cartoon The Owl House. Disney is no stranger to sequels, but there’s something to be said about the difference between a popular Disney Princess movie getting a direct-to-DVD sequel, and the theatrical releases reserved for Moana 2 and the Frozen sequels. There’s also a passionate fanbase disillusioned with all the live-action remakes, arguing for new ideas rather than just mining nostalgia.

When Pixar stopped pairing up shorts with films, it wasn’t just done on a whim. It was done to encourage new ideas and professional development for artists. While pausing the feature short pairings, Pixar promoted the SparkShorts series, which allowed Pixar employees six months and a limited budget to develop animated short films. Instead of theaters, these films were released on YouTube before arriving on Disney+. Some of the films that came out of SparkShorts are Out, Float, Perl, and Loop, which depict more personal, almost autobiographical stories than the upcoming Loving Dory.

Whether the creative heights previously reached with short films like Bao will be reached again is yet to be determined. The choice to bring them back to theaters with strict deadlines over continuing the SparkShorts program shows a pivot in priorities, one that could bring back the accessibility audiences love, even if not the reasons they loved it for.

What hope is there for creativity in these shorts going forward? Is there too much cynicism towards Disney in this regard? Let us know in the comments!