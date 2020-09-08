Brie Larson Admits She Nearly Turned Down Captain Marvel Due to Anxiety

✖

Ahead of Brie Larson joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel, she was the fan-favorite choice to take on the character and has earned even more fans after starring in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, but the actress recently detailed how she nearly passed on the role due to how much anxiety and stress she knew she would potentially be taking on. Interestingly, despite her asking her team to turn down Marvel's offer, it was ultimately Marvel Studios' persistence in hiring the actress and the fact that her team never actually denied the offer that led to her joining the franchise.

"I remember getting a call when I was shooting Kong[: Skull Island] ... and I remember they [Larson's team] called and they said, 'Marvel is interested in you playing Captain Marvel,'" Larson recalled on her YouTube channel. "And I was like, 'Oh I can't do that, I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me, I don't think I can handle that,' and I was like, 'So tell them no.' And my team was like, 'Okay for sure.' I think a couple months later they were like, 'Hey [Marvel] called again, are you sure?' and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm too much of an introvert.'"

When she finally did meet with Marvel, the actress admitted, "I was very moved by what they were trying to achieve, what they were talking about, and it felt very progressive."

Larson has been acting since she was young, with her adult career seeing her largely star in independent features. Her breakout roles came with Short Term 12 and Room, the latter of which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress. In subsequent years, she clearly had become one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation, but Larson also admitted she auditioned for a number of major projects without finding success.

Of the projects she auditioned for, Larson listed Sucker Punch, Gulliver's Travels, Mars Needs Moms, It's Kind of a Funny Story, Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Angels in Stardust, The Book of Eli, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Get Him to the Greek, The Descendants, Jennifer's Body, Legion, The Last House on the Left, Drive Angry 3D, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Avatar.

Given how passionate her fans at for her turn as Carol Danvers for the MCU, it seems like things worked out for the best for Larson. Fans will next see Danvers in Captain Marvel 2, which is set to hit theaters on July 8th, 2022.