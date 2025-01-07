Carry-On Just Became One of the Biggest Movies in Netflix History

After dominating viewership over the holiday season, Carry-On is making Netflix history. The Christmas Eve-set thriller from director Juame Collet-Serra has been a force on Netflix since its December debut. The film gave Netflix its most-watched debut in all of 2024 over the course of its first week, and continued to reign as the streamer’s most popular movie into the new year. Now, Carry-On has joined an exclusive club as one of the biggest films in the history of Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carry-On has officially made its way into the all-time Global Top 10 Movies for Netflix. Those rankings measure the viewership data for films in their first four weeks of release, and Carry-On currently sits in the number five overall spot.

The thriller comes in just below Bird Box and just above Leave the World Behind, with 298.7 million hours viewed and a total of 149.4 million views. What’s most impressive is that Carry-On hasn’t finished its four-week debut window yet, so it could climb even higher on the list before its spot is finalized.

As it stands right now, Carry-On could easily move up a couple more spots on the all-time list before its opening frame is completed. The film sits around just 8,000 views behind both Bird Box and The Adam Project. If it were to pass both of those, Carry-On would move into the third overall spot on the list, behind only Red Notice and Don’t Look Up.

Carry-On also has some of the better reviews amongst the Netflix Top 10 Movies lineup. Don’t Look Up and Leave the World Behind received mixed acclaim, and We Can Be Heroes had some solid reviews. The other five films on the list were met with mostly negative responses. Carry-On actually has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the bunch, coming in at 88% and one of only three “Certified Fresh” entries in the lineup.

If you’re not familiar, Carry-On stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent working on Christmas Eve, who gets a call from a mysterious man about allowing a dangerous package onto a flight. Essentially at the caller’s mercy, the agent has to work to stop a deadly attack before it’s too late. Jason Bateman stars alongside Egerton, playing the film’s shady villain. The cast also includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Theo Rossi, Tonatiuh, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, and Sinqua Walls. The film was released on December 13th and is available exclusively on Netflix.