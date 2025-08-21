Caught Stealing Stars Talk Sequel (& Prequel?) Potential

Caught Stealing hits theaters on August 29th, and the fans that are already thinking about sequels are way ahead of stars Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz. The movie is based on Charlie Huston’s novel by the same name, which is the first in a trilogy of novels about Butler’s character, Hank Thompson. In an interview with ComicBook ahead of the movie’s release, Butler and Kravitz were both wary of speculating about possible sequels adapting the other books in the series. However, they did share their own idea for a prequel that fans might like even better.

“Man, I don’t even know how to answer that,” Butler said when asked about reprising his role. “I mean, right now I’m just taking this one, you know? I just wanted to release this as well.” Butler’s answer was not unexpected here, especially as he is trying to avoid spoilers before the movie comes out. However, his co-star jumped in with a different idea to expand the story.

“We’re going to do a prequel,” Kravitz said, which drew a knowing smile from Butler. He added, “Yeah, a prequel, which is ‘Tonic the Cat.’” In fairness, the cat takes up as much space on the poster as either of these actors, so it’s fair to say Tonic has top billing.

Caught Stealing is set in New York City in 1998, and stars Butler as a former baseball player down on his luck. Hank finds himself pulled into the criminal underworld of the city thanks to characters like Russ (Matt Smith), and eventually decides to stop fighting it. Huston published that first novel in 2004, followed by the sequel Six Bad Things in 2005, then concluding with A Dangerous Man in 2006.

Huston wrote the screenplay for this adaptation themself, as they’ve done with a few other works before. In 2010, they adapted their novel The Mystic Arts of Erasing All Signs of Death into a screenplay for an HBO original film, and later wrote an adaptation of their novel Already Dead for HBO Max, which was not produced. Huston has also written many Marvel Comics in the last two decades, and even co-created the TV series Powers in 2015.

Whether Butler is eager to play Hank again or not, the chance of a sequel likely rests on the performance of this movie at the box office next weekend. Caught Stealing hits theaters on August 29th. Are you interested in seeing Butler at bat again? Let us know in the comments below.