First ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Photo Reveals Mysterious Phone Number

The first official photo for the Charlie’s Angels reboot has arrived — and it’s bringing a fun mystery along with it.

Sony Pictures recently shared the first teaser image for the film, in celebration of the film’s release date being exactly one year away. The photo shows a woman holding up Townsend Agency business cards, which promote the various cities that the agency operates in.

At the bottom of one of the cards is a phone number — which actually leads to a voice-mail message. You can check out the text of that voice-mail below.

“You have reached the Charles Townsend Agency. Please leave your name and nature of your problem. Should the need arise, we will find you. Good day.”

The Charlie’s Angels remake will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, and will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The cast will also include Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Nat Faxon. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Banks will reportedly play multiple different incarnations of Bosley. And with that cast on board, it sounds like fans should expect a well-intentioned remake of the original 1970s TV series.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Stewart joked in a recent interview. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart continued. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

Charlie’s Angels will be released in exactly one year, on November 1, 2019.