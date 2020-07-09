Charlize Theron Says Marvel Has Never Approached Her About A Role

✖

Marvel Studios has never approached Charlize Theron for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - at least not yet. Theron revealed that strange fact about her acting career while promoting her new Netflix film The Old Guard. While on Variety and iHeart Radio's "The Big Ticket" podcast, Theron confessed that Disney/Marvel has never once offered her a role in the MCU: "I swear to God. I’ve never gotten anything. No, I’m not lying to you. But that’s okay. You know what? I am paving my own way. I’m creating my own opportunities. So it’s alright."

It seems crazy that with all the big-name talent that Marvel Studios has pulled into the MCU over the years, Charlize Theron has never been included in that list. Theron has become one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood during her 20+ year career and has tackled roles of a wide variety, from over-the-top villains (Fate of the Furious, Snow White and the Huntsman), to action heroines in films like Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road, and now The Old Guard. She's also amassed a lot of critical acclaim, having been nominated for three Oscars (with one win for Monster in 2004) and six Golden Globes (with one win, also for Monster). More importantly, Theron is a name that would definitely draw a lot of Marvel fans into theaters, no matter who she was cast as.

So why hasn't Charlize Theron gotten her shot at the MCU yet? It could be due to a million different reasons; after all, it seems that Theron's best relationships rest at Universal, who has cast her in several installments of SWATH, Fast and the Furious, with an Atomic Blonde sequel also on the way. The studio seems pretty invested in keeping Theron as one of their stars - but who knows what could happen once Kevin Feige gets wind of this interview?

Marvel needs new star power to help carry Phase 4 of the MCU, which is essentially a fresh start for the franchise, after Avengers: Endgame. Theron has been particularly interesting in villain or anti-hero type roles, and there are any number of complex female characters like that in Marvel's lore for her to play. Theron could be a great choice for a proper reboot of Viper (aka Madame HYDRA); both aspects of the character have been featured onscreen (Viper in The Wolverine and "Madame HYDRA" in Agents of SHIELD), but never in a comic accurate fashion. With the X-Men movies also coming to the MCU, Viper is a good bridge character to that franchise (not to mention so many other X-Men characters).

In short: Marvel Studios may have been wise to wait on Charlize.

