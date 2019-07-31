Check Out This Exclusive Clip From Jason Mewes’s Madness in the Method

Cinedigm has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Madness in the Method, the upcoming directorial debut of beloved character actor Jason Mewes. You can see the clip above. In the video, Mewes spends some time discussing his problems with Kevin Smith, in a clip from before Smith lost a lot of weight following a heart attack. The dynamic is fairly familiar to people who are fans of Smith and Mewes offscreen, but obviously quite different from what casual fans are used to from Jay and Silent Bob.

The directorial debut of iconic actor Jason Mewes, the comedy stars Mewes (Clerks), Kevin Smith (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back), Gina Carano (Haywire), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”), Vinnie Jones (Snatch), Danny Trejo (Machete), Stan Lee, Teri Hatcher (Tomorrow Never Dies), Brian O’Halloran (Mallrats), and Dean Cain (God’s Not Dead). Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters, on demand and digitally in August 2019, with a DVD and Blu-ray™ release to follow later in the year.

In the film Mewes, tired of Hollywood’s perception of him, embarks on a quest to reinvent himself as a serious actor. Upon advice from best friend Kevin Smith, Mewes tracks down a highly secretive method-acting book – with disastrous consequences. The meta comedy marks the return of iconic comic duo Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith (aka Jay and Silent Bob) in their first major live action roles together since Clerks 2. Joining the star-studded ensemble are Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club), and David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man).

The film will also feature a cameo by Stan Lee — likely his last onscreen appearance. The anecdote that Mewes wanted to relate from the set of Madness in the Method, though, was not about Stan’s celebrity or his creations, but about him as a person.

“He was such a nice man — his thing when he came down to do the cameo was, ‘I’ll totally come down.’ I was like ‘We’ll get you in and out in a couple of hours, we won’t take too long,’” Mewes recounted. “He was like, ‘That’s fine but I have to start soon because I cannot go later than 5:30. I have to be out of there by 5:30 because I will not miss my 6:00 dinner with my wife. They had dinner every night and it was something he would not miss.”

Audiences can catch Madness in the Method in theaters and on demand beginning on Friday, August 2.