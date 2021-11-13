Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Poster Teases Darkwing Duck

Friday’s Disney+ Day event revealed quite a lot in the world of movies and shows, many of which are expected to hit the streaming service in the next year or so. Among them is Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a live-action CGI hybrid that will continue the story of the beloved ’90s animated series. If an Easter egg on the film’s newly-released poster is any indication, it looks like Chip ‘n Dale could very well be joined by one of their friends from the world of Disney Afternoons. The poster, which you can check out below, has a script title page in the background that seems to say “Darkwing Duck Production Draft 2021.”

While the poster could just be a clever Easter egg, some have speculated that it could hint at some sort of cameo or crossover between the superhero and the Rescue Rangers, or even a reboot of the beloved show. Darkwing was previously rumored to be getting a reboot for Disney+ back in 2020, and appeared on an episode of the recent DuckTales reboot.

“Darkwing was a really important character for us to develop and to use to expand the world of DuckTales,” DuckTales producer Matt Youngberg told ComicBook.com of that cameo. “And having it happen in the third season seemed like the right place, because the third season deals a lot with legacy. It deals a lot with the Disney Afternoon overall. We’re reintroducing a lot of characters that came up in the Disney Afternoon and having been the Disney Afternoon character we’ve been seeding the most throughout the series, it made sense for us to kind of hinge this midpoint event around Darkwing Duck. So, this is coming right in the middle of Season 3 and so you are having this season-long arc that’s happening with DuckTales, and we wanted to make sure that that season-long arc was going to transition in some way for the second part of the season. And so, we needed to make sure that we were servicing the story in DuckTales and what we were doing there, but we also wanted to make sure we were doing it in a way that was also expanding this Disney Afternooniverse idea that we had with Darkwing Duck and really paying off what we had been setting up for three seasons with Darkwing and giving him his own narrative space to grow as a character.”

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, years after the Rescue Rangers TV series has ended, Chip and Dale must re-team to save a friend from video piracy. The film will also see Corey Burton returning to the role of Zipper the house fly, and Seth Rogen will make a cameo appearance.

The Lonely Island, whose previous big-screen ventures include Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Hot Rod, are involved with the Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers reboot both in front of and behind the camera. Akiva Schaeffer, whose directing credits also include Popstar and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, will be helming the film. Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers will be written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘s Larry Fong serving as cinematographer.

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to be released on Disney+ in the Spring of 2022.

