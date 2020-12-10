Chris Evans Cast in Netflix's Don't Look Up

✖

Chris Evans' days of playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have come to an end, but that doesn't mean the actor doesn't have an exciting line-up of projects coming. In fact, Deadline just reported that Evans has been cast in Netflix's Don't Look Up, which is set to be written, directed, and co-produced by Adam McKay (The Big Short, Step Brothers). According to the report, the film will feature a star-studded line-up of actors, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley.

The film is currently be filming in Boston, but it is unclear who Evans will be playing in the project. The movie is expected to follow "two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth." While we don't know much else about the movie, we're certainly intrigued by the line-up of stars.

This will mark McKay's first feature film since 2018's Vice, which told the story of former Vice President Dick Cheney. The movie was up for eight Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and took home one for Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Don't Look Up is not the only Evans project fans have to look forward to. He will soon be seen in the spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling. Based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo penned the script which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Gosling stars in the film as freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is set to begin production next month.

"We start shooting at the end of January here in Los Angeles, and then we have some work overseas in Europe after that in the spring," Joe Russo told Collider. He also revealed that the pandemic has not impacted where they plan to film the movie, which Russo described as a "big, global spy thriller".

"We have an incredible team and Netflix has been very supportive," he added. "Its intent is, it's gonna hit a lot of different locations, and we're still gonna film in those locations. So, we're excited about that because it's really important to the storytelling that we visit these different locations."

Don't Look Up and The Gray Man do not have release dates just yet.