Underrated Chris Hemsworth Movie Coming to HBO Max

Thanks to his beloved turn as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth has become one of the most popular stars on the entire planet. Fans love Hemsworth, especially those with a Netflix subscription. His recent film Extraction was a massive hit for the streamer in 2020, breaking several records and becoming one the company’s biggest-ever original films. HBO Max is hoping that some of that popularity will follow Hemsworth from service to service, as it adds one of his overlooked films from a couple of years ago.

12 Strong, which sees Hemsworth lead a group of special forces operatives into Afghanistan after 9/11, didn’t receive a ton of fanfare when it was released in theaters back in 2018. The film only earned a little more than $71 million during its theatrical run, but it may find a second life thanks to streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is being added to HBO Max’s streaming lineup on Wednesday, December 1st. This will give fans of Hemsworth (especially those who loved Extraction) another chance to see him in action.

Here’s the full list of titles coming to HBO Max on December 1st along with 12 Strong:

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

xXx, 2002

Are you excited to check out 12 Strong on HBO Max this week? Let us know in the comments!