Chris Hemsworth Slams Ghostbusters Trolls, Blames Them For No Sequel

The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot didn’t lack for talent or comedic stars, but it didn’t end up being a hit at the box office, and some of that can be attributed to the backlash from trolls at the all-female cast. The reboot replaced the stars of the original film with new characters played by comedic stars like Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, with a little help from Chris Hemsworth as Kevin the receptionist. In a new interview, Hemsworth admits he still hasn’t forgiven those trolls who attacked the movie for its female cast and definitely blames them for killing a sequel.

“That whole period I was like, ‘What ownership do you guys have over those characters?’” Hemsworth told Variety. “Oh, you watched the film, therefore you should have a say over where it goes? I thought it was very unfortunate and kind of disappointing.”

Hemsworth also said he would’ve loved to do a sequel, but the backlash combined with the film’s less than stellar box office ensured no sequel was going to happen. Ghostbusters was produced on a budget of $144 million, and once you double that up for advertising you’re looking at about $288 million.

The film pulled in around $128 million domestically and worldwide pulled in $229 million, so the studio ultimately lost money on the film. Now Sony will relaunch eh franchise with a new Ghostbusters film that will be in the same continuity as the original films with Jason Reitman on board to direct. The four new Ghostbusters will likely not be included, but you never know, perhaps they will make a cameo appearance.

You can, however, follow their adventures in IDW’s comics, which have featured them in a number of books over the past few years.

As for Hemsworth, he recently reprised his role as Thor in Avengers: Endgame, and while the jury is out on whether he returns for another go as the character, we’re definitely hoping he’s got one more Thor adventure in him.

