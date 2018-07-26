Christopher McQuarrie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Throwback of Simon Pegg in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

✖

Christopher McQuarrie has been busy directing Mission: Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise and will soon set out to tackle Mission: Impossible 8. The next two installments mark McQuarrie's third and fourth films in the franchise, making him the only repeat director to take on Ethan Hunt and the IMF. McQuarrie has taken some cool set photos during his time making movies, one of which was recently shared by Simon Pegg. The director took to Instagram today to share another image, this time a throwback of Pegg from Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

"28 March, 2017," McQuarrie captioned the photo. "First day of underwater training!," Pegg replied. You can check out the image in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)

Pegg has been a part of the Mission: Impossible franchise since J.J. Abrams' Mission: Impossible 3, which means the actor has seen Cruise perform a whole lot of crazy stunts. In fact, he recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch the actor work.

"When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was reported last month that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. McQuarrie also confirmed recently that the seventh movie had wrapped filming in the Middle East and they planned to return to London for "a few finishing touches" ahead of their "greatest challenge yet."

In addition to Cruise and Pegg, Mission: Impossible 7 will feature the return of Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will also be making their M:I debut in the seventh installment.

For now, Paramount has dated its pair of untitled Mission: Impossible sequels for November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022.