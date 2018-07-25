‘Christopher Robin’ Extended Trailer Released

A new sneak peek has been released of Disney’s Christopher Robin, and it seems Winnie The Pooh finally got some of his beloved honey.

This film seems to get more charming with every new piece of footage, and it doesn’t take long for that stream to continue here, as an extended reunion between Christopher Robin and Pooh shows. Christopher Robin is shocked when he first sees Pooh, saying “No no no no no, this can’t be happening. It’s stress” Those thoughts are shot down quickly though in Pooh’s trademark way as he says “But it’s not stress, it’s Pooh.”

When Robin asks how he got here, Pooh says “Oh, well, I went through the doors through which Christopher Robin is known to appear, and now…I’m here!”

You’re smiling now, aren’t you? Yeah, we don’t blame you, and that smile probably gets wider when you see Pooh finally get his trademark Hunny jar towards the end of the footage. You can’t have a Winnie the Pooh movie without honey, right?

There’s also an extended cut of the street scene shown in the trailer where Robin is holding Pooh who can’t help but talk to people. The only problem is of course that no one can actually see Pooh talking, only hear him, so Robin heads to a phone booth to explain why he can’t just randomly say things.

Robin tells Pooh to try and be “less exuberant”, though Pooh says “Eexpoohberant” and admits it is all a bit confusing, though he does understand the game nap time.

The last extended scene shows the two in a train car, but when someone else comes in Robin has to explain that the other seat is taken, and all the lady sees is a stuffed bear.

You can see all the delightful footage in the video above, and you can check out the incoming POPs for the film right here.

“In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.”

Disney’s Christopher Robin hits theaters on August 3.