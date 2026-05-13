A Sharknado/Anime Crossover is Coming

One of the wildest concepts in movie history was Sharknado, an original SyFy movie that featured the aquatic predators sucked up by a tornado and hurled at unsuspecting victims. First arriving as a made-for-TV movie in 2013, the unbelievable outing would go on to receive five sequels in total before ending in 2018. While the hilarious horror outing never did receive an anime adaptation, that isn’t stopping Sharknado from not only making a comeback, but teaming up with a franchise that you might have never expected. Be prepared, anime and aquatic enthusiasts, because 2026 is preparing to unleash one of the weirdest crossovers for both.

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On June 7th in Tokyo, Japan, a film screening will see Sharknado 6, “The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” screened alongside the ice-skating anime film, King of Prism: Your Endless Call. Hilariously, both properties have little to do with one another, as Sharknado doesn’t focus much on the world of idols, while King of Prism has no sharks to speak of. The double screening will take place at the Ikebukuro Humax Cinema, and originated thanks to a “shark movie distributor” who created a column titled “All Roads Lead to Shark Movies.” The distributor stated that King of Prism and Sharknado do have similarities, “they have in common the sense of ‘brain relaxation brought about by excessive production.” You can check out more details for this mind-bending crossover below.

What is King of Prism?

SyFy

For those who never had the opportunity to catch King of Prism, the anime series blends the idol industry with ice skating, as the series stars attempt to perform musically and on the rink at the same time. First beginning in 2016, the ice skating anime has seen serious popularity, garnering it a surprising amount of movies and television shows following its premiere. The latest entry of the franchise, King of Prism: Your Endless Call, released last year, proving that there remains a devoted fanbase who are willing to return to this idol-filled world on the ice.

While Sharknado had previously made its way to Japan in the past, finding anime projects that specifically focus on the predators of the deep might be a challenge for shark enthusiasts. Throughout anime history, there have been shark-based characters that have appeared in the past, with Chainsaw Man being a recent prime example, thanks to the Shark Devil. However, there is one anime movie that does a fantastic job of highlighting just how scary sharks can be. Junji Ito’s Gyo: Tokyo Fish Attack features aquatic nightmares rising from the depths on mechanical spider legs, with one of the most terrifying examples being a great white shark. With horror anime being far and few between, this movie is worth checking out if you are looking for a scary title that will give you a brand new way to fear sharks.

What do you think of this wild Sharknado crossover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie