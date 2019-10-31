Stephen and Robbie Amell’s Code 8 Gets New Trailer

Code 8, the film from Arrow star Stephen Amell and his cousin, The Flash star Robbie Amell, has been a long time in coming. Back in 2016 the pair debuted a short film set in a world where 4 percent of the population had special powers but were treated like outcasts and criminals. The short, which followed Robbie’s character just trying to get by, was popular with fans and soon after its release, the actors launched a crowdfunding campaign to create a full-length feature. Last week, Amell debuted the first teaser for Code 8 on Twitter and now, the full trailer for the film is here.

On Wednesday, Vertical Entertainment released the full trailer for the film. A bit longer than the teaser Amell previously shared, the trailer gives viewers a bit more insight into the oppressive world those with special powers live in as well as some more insight on how Robbie’s character, Connor Reed, ends up mixed up in something dangerous. You can check it out above.

Directed by Jeff Chan, the Code 8 feature film is, like the short, set in a world where four percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities but instead of being welcomed as heroes, they’re discriminated against, heavily policed, and live in poverty, a situation which prompts many to resort to crime in order to survive. In Code 8 Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), is one of those powered people and is struggling to pay for the medical treatment of his ill mother (Kari Matchett). When working as a day labor simply isn’t enough, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal operation led by Garrett (Stephen Amell). Garrett helps Connor harness his powers to pull off a series of increasingly dangerous crimes on the behalf of Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk), the city’s drug lord, while the militarized police led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams) seek to bring them all down.

While supporter screenings took place around the world this summer, earlier this year, it was reported that Code 8 had struck a deal with Vertical Entertainment for a worldwide theatrical release, something that the Amells described as being “beyond thrilled” when that announcement was made in September (via Deadline).

“We took a grassroots approach to getting this film off the ground and we’re beyond thrilled to unveil it alongside our partners at Vertical,” the Amells and Chan said. “This has been a labor of love for us and the tens of thousands of supporters who have been there since the start of this journey.”

Code 8 will open in theaters December 13.

Will you be checking out Code 8 when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below.