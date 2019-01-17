‘Black Panther’ Wins Big at The Critics’ Choice Awards

The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are tonight honoring the year’s biggest accomplishments in entertainment and this year, Black Panther took home the awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design.

The Best Visual Effects category featured some stiff competition featuring films from a variety of genres. Superhero films were well-represented thanks to Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther. Action films were represented by Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while sci-fi films received a nod thanks to Ready Player One. Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns was also nominated in the category alongside biographical drama, First Man.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther on its #CriticsChoiceAwards win for Best Production Design! pic.twitter.com/b4ULDCmTEH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 14, 2019

The Critics’ Choice Awards are awarded each year by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association to honor the best in film and television achievement. When it comes to the film awards, the Critics’ Choice Award is often a reliable predictor for Academy Award nominations and as several of the films nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award are already on many short lists for the Oscar nod — specifically First Man, Ready Player One, Mary Poppins Returns, and Black Panther — tonight’s win could bode well when it comes time to take home that award as well.

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ #BlackPanther on its #CriticsChoiceAwards win for Best Costume Design! pic.twitter.com/GnArCts8Y4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 14, 2019

The film, which stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, is just the third movie to bypass the $700 million milestone at the domestic box office, making it the United States’ third biggest earning movie ever behind only Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936m) and James Cameron’s Avatar ($760m).

Black Panther‘s win tonight is the tenth film to win the Best Visual Effects award. The First Best Visual Effects award was bestowed to Avatar in 2009. Last year, War for the Planet of the Apes beat out Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Thor: Ragnarok, and Wonder Woman for the honor.

Are you excited Black Panther won for Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design? Let us know if it was your choice to win tonight in the comments below.