This Cult-Classic Fantasy Movie Pits Daredevil Against Superman (But You’ve Probably Never Even Seen It)

Even superheroes need to start somewhere, however it’s rare for two franchise helming-actors to get their proverbial leading man reps in on such a delightful, well-crafted fantasy film. Yet that was the case for both Charlie Cox and Henry Cavill, who both starred in a 2007 fantasy romp that has become a cult hit years later. The film not only marks Cox’s first leading role in a movie, but harkens back to a time in the entertainment landscape when one didn’t need an interconnected universe nor a “risk-averse” headliner to justify a theatrical spectacle on screen. With an embarrassment of creative riches, we’re shocked this movie failed to gross more when it debuted nearly twenty years ago, and that it’s not more widely talked about in the fantasy space.

Based on the novel by the prolific author Neil Gaiman, Stardust tells the story of Tristan (a fresh-faced, instantly endearing Cox) who, in an effort to win the aloof and superficial Victoria’s (Sienna Miller) hand in marriage, crosses the forbidden wall bordering their quaint English town to retrieve a fallen star for her. Tristan’s convinced if he does this, he’ll beat out Victoria’s other suitor, the pompous Humphrey (Superman himself, Henry Cavill). Though Tristan is able to use a magical candle left to him by his absentee mother to transport him into the magical land of Stormhold and to located where the star fell. However, Tristan soon learns he’s in for much more than he bargained for when he discovers that the star is not a thing, but rather a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes), who isn’t keen on being Tristan’s engagement gift to Victoria.

Yvaine’s protests are the least of Tristan’s worries, as he is not the only party in Stormhold pursuing the star. The aging King of Stormhold (Peter O’Toole) has set a challenge that whichever of his many sons that captures the star first will succeed him on the throne, leading to a highly entertaining, cameo-filled competition between the likes of Mark Strong, Rupert Everett, and David Walliams, all vying to find the star and remove their siblings from the line of succession while they’re at it. There’s also a trio of witches, led by Lamia (a wickedly delightful Michelle Pfeiffer), who seek the star for their own selfish, nefarious purposes. Lamia and her sisters want to restore their youth and beauty by eating Yvaine’s heart.

Tristan and Yvaine thus embark on a perilous and action-packed adventure through Stormhold to return to the wall. One of the film’s most delightful sequences involves the pair seeking refuge on a flying pirate ship that quite literally bottles lightning. The vessel is helmed by the intimidating Captain Shakespeare (Robert De Niro) who is in truth a crossdressing softie behind closed doors. De Niro’s can can sequence is reason alone to watch Stardust, it’s one of his most hilarious and refreshing performances of the past two decades.

However, by the time they narrowly make it back to Tristan’s home, he’s fallen for Yvaine and eschews Victoria, with the King’s last surviving son Septimus (Mark Strong) and Lamia hot on his trail. Together, Tristan and Yvaine defeat the mad prince and evil sorceress, and Tristan discover that his mother, who left him to be raised in England by his father as a baby, is actually the only daughter of Stormhold’s king. And since Tristan has the star, Yvaine now willingly by his side, he is the last surviving male heir of Stormhold. Like all classic fairytales, Stardust‘s happy ending sees Tristan and Yvaine crowned King and Queen of the magical kingdom.

Stardust Stacked Creative Team Makes for a Delightful Romp

Apart from its primo source material and star-studded stars, the team behind the smash hits Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and X-Men: First Class — Matt Vaughn and Jane Goldman. Vaughn directed the script he co-wrote with Goldman, and Stardust is a shining example of the two at their best. The film is fast-paced, fun, and full of spectacle, but never at the expense of its characters and its heart. Vaughn navigates Tristan and Yvaine’s emotional journeys perfectly in Stardust, knowing when to lean into sentimentality and conversely, when to channel tongue-in-cheek humor, which in turn keeps the film moving and full of twists and turns.

For any fans of Cox, Stardust is a must-watch. It’s the film where he cuts his teeth as a leading man and his chemistry with Claire Danes is irresistible. Cavill fans too will also likely get a kick out of the actor not only as playing the antagonist for once, but as a blond. The supporting cast is also a veritable who’s who of Hollywood, mixed with an all-star lineup of Britain’s best character actors. It’s rare to see an ensemble work so seamlessly together in service of a story and are all so perfectly cast in their roles, from Cox as Tristan down to Ricky Gervais who has a small part as slippery merchant in Stormhold.

Also, in this day and age, there’s something to be said for a story that is singularly complete. Sure, Stardust is based on the Gaiman novel of the same name, however, one doesn’t need to have read it to enjoy the film. And while there’s undeniable fun in spotting Easter eggs and watching for clues in a mid-credit scene, Stardust is a refreshing reminder that one can simply watch a movie to be entertained, and that’s more than enough for us to ask from our media.

Stardust is currently streaming on Paramount+.