Charlie Cox Responds to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Success: “I Feel Like a Total Fraud”

Charlie Cox has responded to the extreme success of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. A ton of video games come out every year, big and small. It takes a lot to really break through all the noise given gamers have to decide where their hard earned money goes. There are always major new releases that are going to steal a lot of attention and are expected to be big hits years before they even release, but what’s really fun is when something kind of sneaks up on everyone and becomes a big hit. That happened earlier this year with the critically acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a game that was developed by a fairly small team comprised of ex-Ubisoft staff.

The game had caught some eyes ahead of its release during various showcase events as it had unique gameplay, an interesting story, and a pretty stacked voice cast. However, no one expected Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to be the Game of the Year contender that it now is. Even despite releasing against the Oblivion remaster, Expedition 33 has been a massive hit with incredible sales, a strong critical reception, and much more. It’s one of the most successful releases of 2025 and one that will undoubtedly allow developer Sandfall Interactive the chance to make even better games going forward.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Star Charlie Cox Isn’t Much of a Gamer

One of the most prominent members of Expedition 33‘s cast is Daredevil himself Charlie Cox. The actor plays Gustave, who is essentially the game’s main character for the first handful of hours. He was asked at a recent convention about the game, where he gave a somewhat hilariously candid response about being pretty disconnected from the game and its reception as he’s not a gamer.

“Apparently the game is awesome, I am not a gamer, I have no idea, I haven’t played it,” said Cox. “My agent asked me if I wanted to go and do a voice over. I was in the studio for 4 hours… maybe. People keep saying how amazing it and congratulations and I feel like a total fraud. I am so thrilled for the company, I am so thrilled it did really well.”

Given Charlie Cox likely recorded his lines a while ago and it barely took him any time, it’s understandable it may not feel as grand to him as others, especially when he’s not a gamer. On top of that, he was promoting Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 when it came out and shooting Season 2, so he’s been a bit busy. Nevertheless, it’s great to hear him talk about the game finally, even if it’s fairly limited. It’s been suggested that DLC may be coming for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so maybe there’s a chance that Charlie Cox can reprise his role in some capacity whether in a flashback or something of that nature, but it remains to be seen.