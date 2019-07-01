Daniel Craig Makes Stunning Return to James Bond After Injury

Things may finally be getting back on track for the embattled production of Bond 25. After an on-set ankle injury back in May led to a pause in his filming schedule, Daniel Craig is back at work as the iconic super spy, as featured in a series of posts to the official 007 Twitter page this weekend.

The posts feature Craig’s Bond filming in various locations across London as they took full advantage of the sunshine. In one photo, Craig is featured walking down the street in front of a classic Aston Martin V8, a vehicle noted in the caption that was first seen in a Bond film in The Living Daylights.

Another image features Craig’s Bond meeting the Household Cavalry, a regiment of the British Army tasked primarily with ceremonial duties while a third image offered a look at the Household Cavalry in action for the film. Perhaps the most exciting post, however, was a short video of Craig’s Bond in action, getting out of that vintage Aston Martin and showing that he is fully back in action after the ankle injury slowed things down.

Craig being back to work on the film is a major step forward for the film that has been beset by several bumps in the road on a production that one industry insider previously called a “polished s***tshow” in the wake of Phoebe Waller-Bridge coming on board to tweak the script again. Waller-Bridge’s involvement has been noted as not even the first time the film’s script has been rewritten — and even Craig himself has put in some work to help polish it.

“She’s writing a re-write of a re-write,” a report from The Daily Sun suggests. “Daniel’s writing. Cary’s writing. The crew reckon they’re working on a well-polished s*** show. They have an outline of plot, but dialogue is all last-minute. It’s not the way to make a movie. I would imagine they’ll sort it out in the cutting room. That’s where most movies get made anyway. But you’d think the Bond lot would be more together.”

Back in May, Craig injured his ankle reportedly when he tripped while sprinting during a scene on one of the final days of shooting in Jamaica. Following the incident, he was reportedly flown to the United States for X-rays. While the actor was initially expected to be back quickly, it was later announced that he would have to undergo minor ankle surgery. Despite this setback, the film is still said to be on track for its April 8, 2020 release.

Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic spy, making this film an even bigger milestone for the franchise. After cycling through multiple directors, Cary Fukunaga finally took on the job earlier this year. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.