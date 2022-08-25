Fans of Nathan For You know the lengths that a celebrity will go to in securing a great talk show story, and now we know the comedian probably wasn't alone in bending the truth for late night audiences. Back in 2018 actor Danny DeVito previously told a tale about how he saved fellow movie star Michael Douglas from a snake bite. Speaking on The Talk (H/T People), DeVito claimed that he and Douglas were in Mexico and that the Ant-Man star grabbed a snake and was eventually bitten for it. Afterwards DeVito said that he sucked the poison out of Douglas' wounds, saving him. Funny thing though, DeVito has now revealed that wasn't true at all.

Taking part in Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test video with his daughter Lucy DeVito, she asked him if he considered Douglas to be a "good friend," to which he replied in the affirmative. Lucy's follow-up was, "Is it true that you once saved his life?" with DeVito once again answering "Yes." As sometimes happens on this videos however, the operator of the lie detector machine confirmed DeVito was lying. The Academy Award-nominee laughed and then admitted, yes, the story wasn't true.

"I actually made that story up," DeVito howled." Okay, so I was lying. Oh yeah, I tell that on the talk shows. But you know, there's an old joke that I probably can't tell here because that's like, guy gets bit in a certain other place by a snake. And he's with his friend, and he says, 'You gotta suck the poison out.' And the guy says, 'No way, baby. You're a dead man. I ain't sucking the poison out of that." In response to the joke, Lucy DeVito added, "I've never heard that one before." See the moment yourself below at the 4:50 mark.

DeVito recently made headlines for another hilarious quote in an interview, revealing yesterday that he hopes to appear in Disney's live-action remake of Hercules, adding: "If they don't put me in that they don't have a hair on their ass."

