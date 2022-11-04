DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran

The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."

When people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we’ve always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows. pic.twitter.com/aILZhhtNaI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 4, 2022

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when the move was announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Gunn and Safran are expected to creatively and financially oversee nearly all of the next four years of upcoming movies and shows inspired by DC's comics, outside of the Todd Phillips-helmed Joker sequel Joker: Folie a Deux. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what new projects come up under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"[For them], running DC Studios is a passion project, not just a job," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained during the company's Q3 earnings call. "James is a brilliant storyteller who has the distinction of being the first and only filmmaker to direct the movie for both Marvel and DC. Peter's a prolific producer whose credits include DC's highest grossing movie, Aquaman, as well as the entire Conjuring universe, the most successful horror franchise of all time. I could not be more thrilled to have them join our ranks. And I'm excited for what is to come. I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach. [It] will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."

