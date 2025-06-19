A “Very Famous Movie Actor” Is Writing an Elseworlds Film for DC (but It May Never Get Made)

A Hollywood A-lister is busy working on an Elseworlds script for DC Studios, though it isn’t a guarantee the project will ever be made. In an interview about all things DC with Entertainment Weekly, DC Studios co-head James Gunn discussed how he and Peter Safran intend on developing a sense of cohesion within their shared universe while also creating space for Elseworlds tales (like the Batman Epic Crime Saga) to exist. In his response, Gunn reiterated that there will be “room” for creatives to come in with their own takes on DC characters. Without naming names, he detailed that he’s been talking with someone famous about a mystery DC Elseworlds script.

“The script still needs to be good. We’re not going to make it unless we like the script,” Gunn said, outlining DC Studios’ core strategy. “But I think that there are exceptions. I told it to one person who came in and pitched something that was an Elseworlds tale. It was a very, very, very famous movie actor. I said, ‘It depends on how the screenplay comes out … If it’s a masterpiece, I’ll make it, but it has to be a masterpiece.’ [Laughs] And he is like, ‘I don’t know if it’s a masterpiece.’ He got all funny. He’s still working on it, though. He is still trying to do it, so we’ll see. Masterpiece might be pushing it, but it’s got to be really great. If it’s an Elseworlds tale, then it’s worth telling something that might tend to confuse a few people. But also part of our thing is really being clear about what is Elseworlds and what is DCU.”

When Gunn assumed his position as DC Studios co-head, he outlined his vision for Elseworlds movies and shows, but so far, only Reeves’ Batman properties (the film The Batman and the TV series The Penguin) exist under that banner. Reeves is currently developing The Batman Part II, which is scheduled for an October 2027 release after being delayed multiple times. Gunn has asked fans to be patient with Reeves, who is writing the sequel’s script.

Understandably, DC Studios’ main priority right now is launching the DC Universe franchise. After the animated series Creature Commandos kicked things off last year, the shared universe begins in earnest this summer with the release of Gunn’s Superman. Next year will see the premiere of movies Supergirl and Clayface, while several other projects are in various stages of development.

The Elseworlds concept sounds interesting in theory, but it could prove tricky to pull off. As Gunn says, any Elseworlds project that gets the green light runs the risk of confusing people. Most comic book adaptations are geared to appeal to a wide audience, bringing in die-hard fans and casual viewers alike. Even with the multiverse taking center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the notion of two different iterations of the same hero headlining separate film series could be too complex. Gunn has admitted that Batman is becoming a problem for DC Studios right now as he tries to ensure The Brave and the Bold is different enough from The Batman to justify its existence. Some people believe The Batman Part II is being held up until DC Studios sees how Superman performs before taking the next step.

So, even if this mystery A-lister’s script is great, there’s a chance the Elseworlds film may never see the light of day. A lot will depend on what’s going on with the DCU and how those projects are taking shape. Still, it would be fascinating to see this project come to fruition at some point. Some actors are hesitant to take on comic book adaptations because they are reluctant to sign a multi-film contract. An Elseworlds project would be a way for people to play in the superhero sandbox in more of a standalone capacity, which can be a much more appealing prospect. Hopefully, Gunn and Co. are able to figure out how Elseworlds and the DCU can co-exist, creating endless opportunities.