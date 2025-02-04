DC’s Blue Beetle Weighs in on Those Rumors About Jumping to Marvel as Nova

Play video

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be picking up steam once again, and while Captain America, The Thunderbolts, and the Fantastic Four are all up to bat next, a cosmic hero is waiting in the wings to take the spotlight. That would be the fan favorite hero Nova, who currently has a television series in development. Recent rumors have pinpointed Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña as the person to step into that role, and in a new interview with That Hashtag Show Maridueña addressed those rumors, which you can find in the video right here.

In the interview Maridueña is asked about possibly being Nova, and he honestly seems thrilled at the possibility. “I mean that would be cool too! Whatever I mean like, look, yeah, that’d be great. S***, I’m ready for whatever work is coming my way bruh. I’ll hit up some pushups, whoever wants me to do some pushups I’m ready for you bro,” Maridueña said.

Maridueña already has one superhero on his resume with Jaime Reye in Blue Beetle, and he could bring those same wonderful qualities to the role of Richard Rider or Sam Alexander, depending on which way Marvel decide to go. Nova is one of Marvel Cosmic’s biggest characters, so if Xolo did take the part, he might be a tentpole of several films moving forward if Marvel really builds out that part of their universe out further over the next few years.

What it also might mean is that Maridueña’s time as Blue Beetle could be nearing its end. It’s highly unlikely that someone would be a featured character in both Marvel and DC’s movie universes. Many have moved from one to the other, and some have even played multiple characters, but no one has played a key role in both DC and Marvel films at the same time.

It was expected that Xolo’s Blue Beetle would be making a return in the DC movie universe at some point down the line, as James Gunn indicated that the film was part of the new universe canon. That remains to be seen, as no plans for Blue Beetle have currently been announced amongst the initial DC Studios slate, so we’ll have to just wait and see.

The news of Nova finally being developed in any fashion was welcome, and it was confirmed to ComicBook by Marvel head of streaming, animation, and television Brad Winderbaum. Winderbaum said, “We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova.”

“We have a new system behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios,” Winderbaum said. “We’re more like a traditional studio now. We’re developing more than we actually will produce. There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There’s always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day.”

