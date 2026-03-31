DC Confirms Lobo Breaks The Fourth Wall in Supergirl’s Best Look Yet at Jason Momoa’s Antihero

The brand new Supergirl trailer is here, with far more of a tease of what we can expect from the upcoming DCU movie, and the best look yet at some of the characters. Director Craig Gillespie promised a violent vengeance meets True Grit story, and the setup for Krypto’s near-death experience is the most understandable justification for Kara to go full John Wick ever seen on film. Millie Alcock’s lost Kryptonian will team up with Eve Ridley’s

Ruthye Marye Knoll as she hunts the man – new villain Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts) – who killed her family. And they won’t be alone, with Jason Momoa’s heavy-drinking, uber-violent Lobo along for the ride.

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The new Supergirl trailer reveals the best look yet at Lobo, as well as showing him in action, and he absolutely looks the part. We already knew Momoa’s antihero was going to be comics-accurate, and while he seemingly hasn’t changed his voice a great deal (just as Emmett Scanlon didn’t when playing his vastly underrated Lobo as Irish in Krypton). But the new look at Lobo really backs up why Momoa believed he was getting the call to play Lobo way back when he was actually cast as Aquaman. It’s surely only a matter of time before we get the Lobo solo movie.

At one point, we get the briefest confirmation that Lobo will also break the fourth wall, as he turns to the camera to say “touche” when he asks Kara if she’s the “ditz from that dive bar” and she says “funny, that’s what I’ve been calling you”:

Here’s the rest of the new Lobo images from the trailer, including a look at his chained hook weapon in action:

We also get a better look at his bike – the Spacehog – and it’s badass mounted skull:

Lobo Has Already Proved Himself to Be Momoa’s Perfect Aquaman Replacement

When the DCEU ended with a bit of a whimper, and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom failed to meet the performance of its predecessor (despite being just as good), the consensus remained that Jason Momoa still had unfinished business with DC. He’d long talked about his desire to play Lobo, the last Czarnian, and a bounty hunter of considerable reputation, and his approach to Aquaman took more than a little inspiration from Lobo. Both are profane, prone to violence, gruff, and over-the-top (and both like a drink as the new trailer proves).

It’s not about the destination. It's about the e̶n̶e̶m̶i̶e̶s̶ friends you make along the way. pic.twitter.com/3zYqysyy8v — Supergirl (@supergirl) March 30, 2026

In fact, Momoa’s Aquaman essentially starts the DCEU as the kind of 1990s grimdark loner Lobo was explicitly designed to parody. He’s mostly pegged as a Wolverine clone, for obvious reasons – and that’s the most exciting thing about his arrival in the DCU – but he was more of a commentary on tropes than on a single character. And Momoa’s experience working as Aquaman sets him up as the perfect Lobo. The trailer pushes that idea further, with Lobo feeling like an escalation of all of the most entertaining parts of Aquaman, and without having to make the inconvenient excuse of wearing his comic book accurate costume sometimes. Lobo comes with his wild look built in, and it feels like we’re going to get a more unhinged, more entertaining antihero from Momoa already.

Supergirl is released in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026. What do you think of Momoa’s Lobo so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!