The 1 Thing Superman Did Better Than Every Other Man Of Steel, According To George R.R. Martin

James Gunn’s Superman has launched the new DC Universe with monumental success, reshaping expectations for the franchise’s future. The film has become a global phenomenon, soaring past the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office and earning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, currently holding an impressive 83% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore. This wave of success has captured the attention of many, including acclaimed author George R.R. Martin, who took to his personal blog to offer his own glowing review of the movie. The Game of Thrones creator praised the film extensively, highlighting one specific element that he believes sets this version of the Man of Steel apart from all others.

“Supes and I are old friends, and this is one of the best Superman movies in a long time… maybe ever,” Martin wrote. “This new Superman reminds me of the version I used to read about when I was a kid, the strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men. (And yes, an innocent, of course, he’s always been an immigrant. And an illegal immigrant, when you stop to think of it).” Martin’s review touches on Gunn’s stance that Superman is, at its core, an immigrant story. The character’s status as an immigrant, and more pointedly, one who arrived without legal documentation, has been a recurring point of analysis, reflecting contemporary social and political conversations. Nevertheless, the co-head of DC Studios was heavily criticized for his comments.

“The film looks great, and James Gunn did a great job with the casting,” Martin continued. “Rachel Bosnahan was terrific as Lois Lane; I’d say it’s between her and Margot Kidder for Best Lois Ever. And there’s no doubt whatsoever for the Best Lex. Nicholas Hoult was far and away the Best Luthor of All Time, a truly chilling villain. The kid in the cape was excellent as well. I hope he gets to play Kal-El in another dozen movies.” Martin’s enthusiastic endorsement of the cast, particularly his declaration of Hoult as the definitive Lex Luthor, underscores the strength of the performances that have been a consistent highlight in reviews for the film.

The Future of the DCU Looks Hopeful

The incredible success of Superman provides a stable launchpad for the ambitious future of the DC Universe under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran. The film’s critical and commercial triumphs have generated significant momentum, setting a positive tone for the entire slate of interconnected projects to follow. The next entry in the new canon will be Peacemaker Season 2, which has been confirmed as a direct follow-up to Superman and will feature returning characters, including the Justice Gang. This will be the first opportunity for audiences to see the immediate expansion of the world established in Superman, further cementing the connectivity of the new universe.

The theatrical slate of the DCU is also set to expand rapidly in the upcoming years, with Supergirl leading the charge on June 26, 2026. Starring Milly Alcock, who was introduced in a cameo in Superman, the film is expected to build on the Kryptonian lore. Later that year, a movie centered on the villain Clayface is slated for September 11, 2026, signaling a willingness to explore different genres and character types within the shared universe. Further down the line are several highly anticipated projects that promise to broaden the scope of the DCU. The Brave and the Bold will introduce the DCU’s version of Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, offering a new take on the Dark Knight and the Bat-family. Plus, DC Studios has been working on a new Wonder Woman movie as a priority for the DCU. With a variety of films and television series in different stages of production, including Lanterns and Teen Titans, the foundation laid by Superman is clearly just the beginning for DC fans.

