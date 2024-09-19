One:12 Collective Deadpool & Wolverine Figure Includes Dogpool

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You have a lot of choices when it comes to Deadpool figures that are inspired by the monster hit Deadpool & Wolverine, but only one of them comes with a Dogpool figure. For that reason, we think the choice is clear. The One:12 Collective Deadpool figure from Mezco Toyz has launched, and it looks fantastic. In addition to Dogpool, the figure comes with tons of accessories like swappable magnet eyes, tons of swappable hands, an "I like me" coffee cup, swords, knives, and more.

Pre-orders for the Deadpool & Wolverine One:12 Collective Deadpool figure are available here at Entertainment Earth priced at $100 with free US shipping. The image above teases that a Wolverine figure is on the way, so stay tuned for that. A full breakdown of the accessories on the Deadpool figure follow. If you're still not sold on it, details about the recent S.H. Figurarts Deadpool and Wolverine figures are also available below.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DEADPOOL FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

One (1) head portrait

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable magnet eyes

Fifteen (15) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of relaxed hands (L&R) One (1) pair of trigger hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of push dagger hands (L&R) One (1) holding hand (R) One (1) thumbs up hand (R) One (1) pointing hand (R)



COSTUME:

Bodysuit

Gloves

Chest harness

Katana sheaths

Belt with pouches and Deadpool's insignia

Thigh holsters

Boots with knife sheaths

ACCESSORIES:

Two (2) katana swords (fit into katana sheaths)

Three (3) throwing knives (fit into boot sheaths)

Four (4) handheld weapons with interchangeable parts

Four (4) weapon FXs

One (1) mug

One (1) Dogpool

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

As noted, you have additional choices when it comes to Deadpool figures inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine, and that includes Marvel Legends figures and these S.H. Figuarts figures from Tamashii Nations. Naturally, they come with loads of accessories including swappable parts, weapons, Headpool, and more. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

Deadpool and Wolverine Deadpool S.H.Figuarts Action Figure / $89.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: "This Deadpool and Wolverine Deadpool S.H.Figuarts Action Figure measures approximately 6-inches tall. Deadpool appears with a suit model and coloring updated to the design of the movie. A wide variety of optional parts are included, allowing you to recreate Deadpool's character as you wish, including his brilliant actions and comical facial expressions. "Headpool" that appears in the film is also included! Wade Wilson includes 9x pairs of replacement hand parts, 3x pairs of replacement eye parts, 2x sword, sheath parts, 2x guns, 2x holsters, knife, knife case, Headpool, and Headpool support parts."

Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine S.H.Figuarts Action Figure / $84.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: "Wolverine from the Deadpool and Wolverine movie joins S.H.Figuarts! This Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine S.H.Figuarts Action Figure measures approximately 6-inches tall. Wolverine is featured wearing a yellow suit and his distinctive head mask. You can recreate poses typical of the character, such as Wolverine's brave action scenes with his sharp claws and his wild, clenched expression. He includes 4x pairs of replacement hand parts, and replacement head parts.