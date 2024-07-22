Deadpool & Wolverine Producer Reveals How Film Breaks Fourth Wall Differently From She-Hulk

In just a matter of days, Deadpool & Wolverine will be out into the world, expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some irreverent ways. Ryan Reynolds’ return as Wade Wilson / Deadpool has some interesting complications within the larger MCU, especially given the fact that it already has its own fourth-wall-breaking hero, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). She-Hulk canonically broke the fourth wall in the comics years before Deadpool was created, and both characters have definitely developed their own styles of doing it, both on the page and on the screen. While speaking to ComicBook about Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel producer Wendy Jacobson compared the fourth-wall breaks of its two protagonists, arguing that the meta skill has a wildly different importance to both heroes.

“Both characters break the fourth wall, but it is something that we never used as a gimmick, right?” Jacobson explained. “It’s true to the source material, and it was something that we kind of judiciously chose here and there. I think, truthfully, in She-Hulk, you’re really getting an insight into the character’s mindset. And Deadpool kind of uses the fourth wall however the heck he wants to.”

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk still has yet to be renewed for more episodes, and Maslany is not confirmed to be reprising her role in any upcoming MCU project, but fans of the character are definitely excited to see what the future might hold for the beloved character. In the same interview with ComicBook, Jacobson teased the various ways — both weirder and more street-level — that Jen Walters’ story could continue.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Jacobson revealed. “I mean, if we’re doing more She-Hulk… What I love about She-Hulk is just kind of being in this character’s everyday life. It’s a woman in her thirties, trying to navigate her life and her career and her friendships, and oh, she just happens to also be able to turn into a Hulk. So, I think I would love to explore more of that. There’s also a run in the comics where she goes into space and she’s adjudicating cases for the Living Tribunal. So, I either want to be super, super grounded in L.A. or I want to take her out into the multiverse, or into the universe.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.