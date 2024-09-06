Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals Scrapped Plans for Female Juggernaut

Deadpool & Wolverine has easily become one of the year's biggest blockbusters, delivering a take on the Marvel movie multiverse that fans truly had to see to believe. In addition to the Internet-breaking cameos from Channing Tatum's Gambit, Wesley Snipes' Blade, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Deadpool & Wolverine featured a number of variants of supporting characters from the previous X-Men films. As a new piece of concept art from David Masson San Gabriel reveals, that almost included a gender-bent version of an infamous X-Men villain. The concept art, which you can check out below, presents a female version of Cain Marko / Juggernaut, emulated around the costume that Vinnie Jones wore in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. While a version of Juggernaut ultimately did make it into Deadpool & Wolverine, he was a male variant of the character played by Aaron W. Reed.

"I was asked to do a concept of juggernaut from x3 but as a woman, it didn't end up in the movie, but ngl this could be pretty badass!! Costume designer @mayesrubeo 💛❤️" Gabriel's comment reads.

Why Wasn't Vinnie Jones' Juggernaut in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Juggernaut's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine had been spoiled in marketing materials ahead of time, it was unclear if it would be Jones returning to the role or a new actor entirely. To add fuel to the fire, Jones himself had claimed in an interview earlier this year that he was too expensive to bring back.

"Funnily enough I just got asked to do Deadpool, the new one now, and I spoke to the director and I just said it's such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically," Jones explained to Yahoo! Movies UK. "I mean it had its mental toll as well because you're in it and you can't do anything all day, you can only drink through a straw. So we couldn't strike the deal for Deadpool... Deadpool's my favorite movie of all f*cking time more or less. I really wanted to do it, but they didn't have the budget to put me in the suit."

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar.

