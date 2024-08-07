Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why There’s No Fant4stic Cameo

Audiences everywhere are seeing the Marvel multiverse in a new light after Deadpool & Wolverine, with the Marvel Studios film shattering expectations and delivering some truly wacky connections to past movies. While one of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s biggest cameos was Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm / Human Torch from Fox’s Fantastic Four movies of the 2000s, theories swirled prior to the film’s release that there would be some sort of cameo from a cast member of Fox’s critically-panned 2015 reboot Fan4stic. In a recent interview with Collider, franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds revealed that there were conversations about including a cast member from Fant4stic, but the issue of licensing for the R-rated film stopped it from happening.

“Yeah, that was a part of it,” Reynolds explained. “But like that, you’re never going to get the mislead with like, Chris Evans, you know, with him doing it and the kind of license to thrill after that, with Chris. So you know, and also, we were trying to be mindful of the budget. We were trying to make the movie. We always understood it’s rated R, you know. It isn’t a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they’re making in us. So I never want a budget that I don’t feel like I can make good on. And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.