Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Evans Reflects On Having To Deliver Explicit Lines

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently thriving in theaters as the threequel proves to be a massive hit for Marvel Studios. At the time of this writing, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 78% and an impressive audience score of 96%. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a “maniacal, meaningful masterpiece.” The film featured a lot of surprises, including some shocking cameos. Chris Evans made an unexpected return to the MCU, but not as Captain America. Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) encounter him in The Void, and he’s revealed to be Johnny Storm/Human Torch, the character he played in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). In the movie’s post-credits scene, Evans delivers a lot of explicit dialogue, which the actor talked about in a recent interview with People.

“It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan [Reynolds], we’re buddies,” Evans explained. “He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.’ “

“I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked,” Evans added. “He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn’t pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it … Ryan was like, ‘Listen, if we need cue cards…’ and I was like, ‘Cue cards? I’m showing up off-book.’”

“I don’t get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I’m going to enjoy every second of this. Memorized,” Evans explained.

Chris Evans Reacts To His Marvel Return:

Chris Evans as Human Torch

After Deadpool & Wolverine was released, Evans celebrated his return as Johnny Storm in an Instagram post.

“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans shared on his Instagram stories. “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

In an interview earlier this month, Evans said all it took was a text from Reynolds to get on board.

“I was so excited,” Evans said. “Ryan’s a buddy. He just shot me a text saying, ‘Listen, might be a long shot, but would you have any interest in reprising something from 20 years ago?’ I said, ‘Oh my God! Of course.’”

“Honestly, Ryan might be the only guy that I would’ve done it for because he’s just got the Midas touch,” Evans continued. “His self-awareness makes him almost invincible. He makes the joke before the audience gets a chance to make the joke, so if you’re going to revisit a character and you have to find a way to make it work, Ryan’s humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.