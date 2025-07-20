Kevin Feige Teases Ryan Reynolds’ Future as Deadpool in the MCU

Kevin Feige has teased a future for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is incredibly expansive. It started as something that was limited by what Marvel Studios had access to at the time. A lot of characters were tied up at different studios due to film rights and that meant Marvel didn’t have some of its A-list characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, or the Fantastic Four. However, now Marvel has almost every single character under its own roof and that has led to a lot of interesting stories for the big screen.

Last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine brought the two titular X-Men (or X-Men-adjacent) characters into the MCU. Although they technically still exist in their own little pocket, the door has been opened for them to become more directly involved. Deadpool and Wolverine even jokingly teases a future between Deadpool and Thor, suggesting that the Merc With a Mouth dies in Thor’s arms. With that said, one would imagine Deadpool and Wolverine would both be in the next two Avengers movies given it has such a grand cast and a very epic story. Even old X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart are making an appearance, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have yet to be confirmed.

Deadpool and Wolverine’s MCU Futures Are Being Discussed, Confirms Marvel Boss

deadpool and wolverine

Ryan Reynolds has also been vague about future Deadpool installments, but it does seem like he will return as Deadpool in the future. ComicBook attended a round table interview with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige where he was asked if there is a future for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and confirmed there are ongoing talks between the three of them.

“There have absolutely been discussions,” said Feige. We’re in touch with Ryan a lot. So the answer is yes.” When pressed further about Hugh Jackman specifically, Feige joked: “He’s doing it until he’s 90, man.”

As of right now, it’s unclear where they’ll appear next. Marvel is mapping out its next three phases and saga for post-Secret Wars, so it’s possible they could appear after that if not in these next two Avengers films. Ryan Reynolds is reportedly writing some sort of X-Men ensemble movie, but it’s not an X-Men movie per se. It’s unclear what this could be. Maybe it’s X-Force, maybe it’s Deadpool 4, but with more of an ensemble cast. It’s hard to say, but it has been reported that Reynolds hasn’t formally pitched the film to Feige as he is still figuring out ideas for the story.

Either way, we will get more of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Whether or not Marvel plans to recast Wolverine in its new X-Men film remains to be seen, but they may avoid that so long as Jackman is still filling the role, even if he isn’t in those movies himself.