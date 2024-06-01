Deadpool Invades What If...? - An Immersive Story

Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds makes a surprise appearance in What If…? – An Immersive Story over on Apple Vision Pro. While a lot has been made of The Infinity Saga characters that pop-up in the wild new AR Marvel experience, seeing Deadpool and the TVA appear as well is really hysterical. Miss Minutes appears in front of the user to introduce the Time Variance Authority. While she's on that retro console, a screen appears from the top corner of the Apple Vision Pro's display. From there, Deadpool steals the show with a bunch of that series' trademark humor.

Hearing Ryan Reynolds basically encourage users to stare at his butt is about par for the course for the Deadpool series. Miss Minutes also seems to be really disturbed by The Merc With A Mouth's appearance and his hijacking of the TVA's transmission. (Credit to Deadpool Updates for snagging the moment!) Now, fans are going to be craving an interaction between the sentient AI and Deadpool when the movie hits this summer. It's clear that Marvel Studios is zeroing in on the strongest fan reactions to their movies and shows with recent releases. X-Men content and What If…? have performed very well over the last 12 months. Look for these elements to keep showing up.

A brand-new clip of Deadpool showcasing his ass has been released! pic.twitter.com/FaMBPH9jXa — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 30, 2024

What's Coming This Summer In Deadpool & Woverine?

The studio is already teasing the wild times ahead in this summer's only MCU blockbuster: "In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios."

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.

