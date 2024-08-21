Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Included Reference to X-Men’s Weirdest Villain

Deadpool & Wolverine featured plenty of surprise cameos from all corners of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. The film features actors like Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner reprising their roles as Blade and Elektra, respectively; it also has cameos from various different iterations of both Deadpool and Wolverine. At one point, it may have even been set to include one of the most popular X-Men villains. According to a new post by Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park, there were discussions to include Mojo and the X-Babies.

“DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE film concept art series: X-Baby Wolverine! This is not in the film, but how fun would it have been to see this Mojo X-Baby come to life? I was huge fan of what @chrisclearmountain & @arthuradamsart did in those Uncanny X-Men annuals,” Park shared with the picture. “This piece (& more) will also be included in the upcoming The Art of Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Virtually everything was on the table in terms of cameos and appearances, with Wesley Snipes saying he thought a return was never possible.

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return earlier this year. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

Who’s all in Deadpool & Wolverine?

