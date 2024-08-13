Pyro Actor Aaron Stanford on Possible MCU Future After Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine star Aaron Stanford addresses his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The box office success that is Deadpool & Wolverine was filled with surprising cameos that delivered much-needed fan service, with one of those guest stars being Aaron Stanford. The actor reprised his role as the fire-controlling mutant Pyro from 2003’s X2: X-Men United and 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, which was something he wasn’t sure would ever happen again. With the MCU currently in its Multiverse Saga and Avengers: Secret Wars looming on the horizon, fans will be curious to know if Marvel Studios has any plans on using Stanford’s Pyro again, even though he had his neck snapped by Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova.

ComicBook’s Phase Zero podcast spoke with Pyro actor Aaron Stanford at San Diego Comic-Con, where he was asked if Deadpool & Wolverine was the end of the road for his character in the MCU. “I honestly have no idea,” Stanford said. “There’s no good answer to that question, it could very well be the end, it could also very easily not be the end. It’s the multiverse, so there could be several iterations of Pyro to come. Who knows? I love the character, I’ve been living with him for a very long time. It was great to start my career with him and be at this point with him. I’d obviously love to see him live on, but who knows?”

Dafne Keen comments on reunion with Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

Dafne Keen joined Aaron Stanford as former X-Men movie stars officially joining the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine. Keen returned as X-23 / Laura Kinney, a clone of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, though the X-Man in Deadpool & Wolverine is different from the one who gave his life to save her in 2017’s Logan. She recently discussed how their “heartbreaking” reunion happened.

“There’s something so wonderfully tragic… she never got to say she loved him or that she’s grateful to him, and she’s getting this opportunity now but it’s not really him,” Dafne Keen told ComicBook’s Phase Zero. “So it’s working with the tragedy that it’s so close, yet so far. The closest she’ll get is telling this man she essentially just met, but she loves because he’s Logan, how much she cares about him. She can’t say too much because he doesn’t know her, but she knows him. It’s so heartbreaking and so genius for them.” You can watch the interview in the player above.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

