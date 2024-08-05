Deadpool & Wolverine S.H. Figuarts Figures Are Eligible For a $20 Deal

Deadpool S.H. Figuarts figure

Hasbro recently released Marvel Legends figures inspired by the wildly popular Deadpool & Wolverine film, and they’re great to be sure, but if you want to step things up a bit,Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts figures are now an option. Pre-orders have opened up in the U.S. and you can pick yours up via the links below. Naturally, they come with loads of accessories including swappable parts, weapons, Headpool, and more. Note that shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ and you won’t be charged until they’re on the way to your doorstep in February. UPDATE: Entertainment Earth is has launched a summer rewards deal that runs through August 13th that offers a $20 coupon on orders $100 or more. The coupon will be emailed to you and is good on future purchases made between September 1st and September 30th.

Deadpool and Wolverine Deadpool S.H.Figuarts Action Figure / $89.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: “This Deadpool and Wolverine Deadpool S.H.Figuarts Action Figure measures approximately 6-inches tall. Deadpool appears with a suit model and coloring updated to the design of the movie. A wide variety of optional parts are included, allowing you to recreate Deadpool’s character as you wish, including his brilliant actions and comical facial expressions. “Headpool” that appears in the film is also included! Wade Wilson includes 9x pairs of replacement hand parts, 3x pairs of replacement eye parts, 2x sword, sheath parts, 2x guns, 2x holsters, knife, knife case, Headpool, and Headpool support parts.”

Wolverine S.H. Figuarts figure

Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine S.H.Figuarts Action Figure / $84.99 – See at Entertainment Earth: “Wolverine from the Deadpool and Wolverine movie joins S.H.Figuarts! This Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine S.H.Figuarts Action Figure measures approximately 6-inches tall. Wolverine is featured wearing a yellow suit and his distinctive head mask. You can recreate poses typical of the character, such as Wolverine’s brave action scenes with his sharp claws and his wild, clenched expression. He includes 4x pairs of replacement hand parts, and replacement head parts.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In the 34th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “A listless Wade Wilson (Reynolds) toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him,” the official synopsis states. “When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier… reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine (Jackman) to – f—. Synopses are so f— stupid.”

“Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk,” Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. “I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.’ It’s a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I’m concerned.”

