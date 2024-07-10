Deadpool & Wolverine: Kevin Feige Teases X-Men Mutant Gene

Kevin Feige addressed the future of the MCU’s X-Men mutant gene floating around. While the world waits for Deadpool & Wolverine to absolutely rock theaters, Variety checked in with the head of Marvel Studios. A lot of fans are expecting the MCU’s X-Men to make themselves known soon. However, the president of the company says the groundwork has already been laid down. Feige said, “I wouldn’t say when but we’ve already hinted over the past few years at certain people possessing what will one day be known as the mutant gene. We’ll be very excited when we tap into it.” In numerous Marvel Studios projects so far, characters have started being identified with a mutation. Kamala Khan, Namor, and others all fit into that category.

With Deadpool & Wolverine promising to bring all those Fox-era shenanigans into the MCU, we could see even more overlap. Seeing as how this is The Multiverse Saga, not seeing X-Men aside from Charles Xavier and Wolverine would be a little strange. Their time is coming, and Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to kick the door down. With this being the only Marvel Studios film this year, Feige and his team know they had to knock it out of the park with the summer blockbuster. All the rumors abound online and it seems like we’re in for quite a ride anyways.

MCU Getting X-Men Sometime Soon

Kevin Feige and Marvel’s famous mutants

It’s been years of people asking for the X-Men at this point. (Don’t fret, X-Men ’97 happened literally this year and it’s excellent.) But, even a critically-acclaimed animated series isn’t enough for some fans. Feige fielded a question on The Marvels red carpet about the mutants and when people can expect to see them next. He was very diplomatic and gestured towards Deadpool & Wolverine as a point that some answers might surface. (Back then the movie was named Deadpool 3 and it’s wild how much has changed since last fall.) Check out what he had to say before the X-Men chaos grew louder.

“I dont know if it’s delicate, it’s super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist. (There’s) the return of the animated series next year, which we’re very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see….perhaps, soon.”

When do you think we'll get the MCU's version of X-Men?