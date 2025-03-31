Netflix Surprises Subscribers With One of the Best Comedies of 2025

Monday is just going to be one of them days on Netflix. While all eyes have been on what Netflix has in store for Tuesday, the start of a new month, the streaming service dropped a nice surprise for subscribers at the beginning of the week. Monday, March 31st saw the next movie in Netflix’s collaboration with Sony arrive on the service, this time in the form of hit comedy One of Them Days.

One of Them Days stars Keke Palmer and SZA as two best friends and roommates who find themselves in a real bind, tasked with recovering their stolen rent money in order to avoid getting evicted. The film hit theaters just a couple of months ago, on January 17th, and reminded everyone that there is still plenty of money to be made with R-rated comedies on the big screen. On the backs of great reviews and strong word-of-mouth, One of Them Days made more than $51 million at the box office, on a reported budget of just $14 million.

Now, on the eve of its Blu-ray release, One of Them Days has been added to Netflix’s streaming lineup for subscribers to enjoy. Movie fans knew that One of Them Days would eventually make it to Netflix, given its partnership with Sony Pictures, but the exact timing was previously unknown.

Other recent Sony additions to Netflix include Venom: The Last Dance and Kraven the Hunter, both of which proved to be very popular on the service.

Coming Soon to Netflix

Monday began with the addition of One of Them Days on Netflix, and the streamer will continue some great momentum on Tuesday. Being the start of a brand new month, April 1st will bring dozens of new titles to Netflix’s streaming lineup. The new additions on Tuesday include Big Daddy, Heat, The Croods, The Breakfast Club, and more.

You can check out all of Netflix’s April 1st additions below.

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Are you excited to check out One of Them Days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!