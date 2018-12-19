Disney’s ‘Aladdin’: First Look at Live-Action Jafar Revealed

In addition to the first look at Will Smith’s live-action Genie, Disney’s Aladdin has also unveiled the debut photo of its terrifying villain, Jafar.

On Wednesday morning, Entertainment Weekly shared the first batch of photos from the live-action, Guy Ritchie-directed Aladdin, which includes several looks at the most popular characters from the original film. Chief among them is Jafar, the villain played by actor Marwan Kenzari.

You can check out the first photo of Jafar below!

In the photo, Jafar is donning his classic red and black robes, but they are far from the most important part of the image. As you can see, the villain has Genie’s lamp in his hand.

This isn’t really a spoiler for the movie, mind you. In the movie, Jafar is after the lamp for his own selfish purposes, just like the character in the original version. It’s Jafar who sends Aladdin into the Cave of Wonders in the first place, keeping himself out of harms way while the young street rat risks his life for the lamp.

We technically got a glimpse at Jafar in the first Aladdin teaser, standing outside of the Cave of Wonders, but he was so far away you could only recognize him from his hat and staff.

Here’s the entire cast list and synopsis for the film, as released by Disney.

The “Aladdin” cast includes: Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “Men in Black”) as the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes to whoever possesses his magic lamp; Mena Massoud (Amazon’s “Jack Ryan”) as Aladdin, the hapless but lovable street rat who is smitten with the Sultan’s daughter; Naomi Scott (“Power Rangers”) as Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s beautiful daughter who wants to have a say in how she lives her life; Marwan Kenzari (“Murder on the Orient Express”) as Jafar, an evil sorcerer who devises a nefarious plot to unseat the Sultan and rule Agrabah himself; Navid Negahban (“Homeland”) as the Sultan, the ruler of Agrabah who is eager to find a proper husband for his daughter, Jasmine; Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) as Dalia, Princess Jasmine’s hand maiden and confidante; Billy Magnussen (“Into the Woods”) as Prince Anders, a suitor from Skanland and potential husband for Princess Jasmine; and Numan Acar (“Homeland”) as Hakim, Jafar’s right-hand man and head of the palace guards.

Disney’s Aladdin is set to hit theaters on May 24, 2019.