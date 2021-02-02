Disney and Universal Running Super Bowl TV Spots

✖

Super Bowl 55 is this coming Sunday, and brands have already started to release — or, at the very least, tease — what they plan on advertising during the Big Game. So far we've seen Pringles take its chips to space, while MTN DEW has The Suicide Squad star John Cena in tow to help the soda brand give away $1 million during the championship. Now, word has started to surface regarding movie studios and which ones have advertising plans, and which ones will be sitting this year out.

According to a new report from Deadline, Disney has plans to run between two and four ads during the game, with most — if not all — dealing with Disney+ in some shape, way, or form. The streamer is, after all, the primary business focus for the House of Mouse as of now. The trade also reports Universal has at least one spot reserved for upcoming pictures, which could be saved for M. Night Shyamalan's next thriller, Old.

When it comes to Disney, there are several properties in play that could get their own adverts, the two primary ones being Raya and the Last Dragon and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Raya, is an upcoming animated feature from Walt Disney Animation that is receiving a dual release both on Disney+ Premier Access and in theaters, wherever open. That movie is set for release on March 5th, so the timing is perfect to get all Super Bowl eyes on the premium Disney+ model.

By the time Super Bowl 55 kicks off, WandaVision will be half-over, having released five episodes to the general public. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to debut on March 19th, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series is another prime candidate for a full-fledged Super Bowl spot.

Outside of that, there's also a possibility Marvel Studios could have a Disney+ sizzle reel packaged similarly to what the outfit did last year. In addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, two shows already in the can, the studio is months into filming both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye and could release snippets of both of those shows as well. If so, it'd be our first official look at Hawkeye, a series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as archers Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, respectively.

This year, the Super Bowl will be streaming free online through CBS. You can watch it here.