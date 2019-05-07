Disney Gives Live-Action Cruella Movie 2020 Release Date

Disney surprised everyone on Tuesday morning by dropping its official film release schedule for the next few years, revealing a massive slate of movies about to hit theaters. Unsurprisingly, the new slate is absolutely filled with Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney live-action movies, as well as the long-talked-about Avatar sequels. One of the movies that fans have been waiting to hear about is Cruella, the live-action origin story of one of Disney’s most iconic villains, Cruella de Vil. Well, thanks to this big announcement, we finally know when the movie is hitting theaters.

It looks as though Disney is really banking on the Emma Stone-starring Cruella being a major success, because the House of Mouse is giving the movie its coveted pre-Christmas release date next year. As of now, Cruella is set to arrive in theaters on December 23, 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stone is currently attached to star in Cruella as a younger version of the villain, with the film following her journey to becoming the character fans remember from 101 Dalmatians. Recent reports suggested that Nicole Kidman was being eyed to play the film’s antagonist, Baroness. Charlize Theron, Emma Thompson, Julianne Moore, and Demi Moore are all in consideration for the role as well.

I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is signed on to helm Cruella, replacing Alex Timbers, who departed the film for scheduling reasons. Cruella’s script is being rewritten by The Favourite‘s Tony McNamara.

Cruella is just one of many live-action adaptations of animated classics in the works at Disney. The studio is releasing Aladdin and The Lion King this summer, followed by the sequel to Maleficent in the fall. Mulan is slated to arrive in theaters next March.

Are you looking forward to Cruella? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!