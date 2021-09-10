Disney Announces D23 Expo 2022 Ticket Sale Date

Disney has announced when tickets for their D23 Expo go on sale for 2022. On Twitter, the company had to let fans know when they could start queuing up for their chance to see all the latest developments from the parks and content side. It’s been two years since things got rolling in Anaheim and people will have to wait until next year. Early in 2020, Disney opted to push things back a full two years to see what the outlook was going to be. Now, things have improved with relation to the availability of a vaccine, but we are not out of the woods yet. Disney+ has surged during the pandemic. Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Ring is the number one movie in America. So, the company has made some strides. There’s no doubt that there will be some big surprises coming at D23 in 2022.

They described the event, “D23 Expo is the world’s largest gathering of Disney fans, and it’s the perfect opportunity to connect with others who share your passion for all things Disney! Show off your clever, creative, and crazy costumes at D23 Expo’s Mousequerade costume contest, or meet and take pictures with other fans across the Expo!”

“D23 Expo, the largest Disney fan event in the world, celebrates all the wonderful worlds of The Walt Disney Company under one roof, including the best of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel across film, television, streaming, theme parks, products, online, music, live entertainment, and more,” they continued. “D23 Expo 2022 marks the seventh Expo held in Anaheim.”

“Take the magic home with D23 Expo exclusives and first-look merchandise from retailers and brands across The Walt Disney Company. You’ll also enjoy Disney Partner Retailers spread out all across the show floor with amazing Disney products and exclusives!”

In a previous statement, Disney wrote, “We are excited to announce that the next D23 Expo will be held September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other, as we give fans a first look at the incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.”

