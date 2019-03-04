Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Sneak Peek Released With New Version of “Baby Mine”

Dumbo is getting reimagined for new audiences in more ways than one this year. Not only is the classic Disney tale being turned into a live-action adventure from director Tim Burton, but the iconic song from the original film, “Baby Mine,” is being given a 21st Century makeover as well.

Disney is looking to modernize “Baby Mine” by hiring the ever-popular band Arcade Fire to cover it for the new film. This version will take the charm of the original and blend it with elements of alternative and rock.

Since the song is about the family relationship between Dumbo and his mother, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler thought that their recording should bring in elements of family as well.

“There is a scene with a locomotive in the original Dumbo that uses an instrument called the Sonovox that my grandpa Alvino Rey made famous in the 1930s,” said Arcade Fire leading man Win Butler. “Every time I saw the film I thought it was him. When we were asked to do the [end credit version of ‘Baby Mine’], I immediately got all of my grandfather’s old guitars and wanted to play them in the song. My mom plays the harp on the track, my brother the theremin, my wife [Régine Chassagne] sings and plays drums, and our son even plays the triangle, as well as the rest of our ‘family’ in Arcade Fire. I will forever relate to the song thinking about the people I hold so dear that are ‘so precious to me.’ Listen for the cameo of my grandpa Alvino’s famous Sonovox at the end.”

Arcade Fire’s take on “Baby Mine” will play during the credits of Dumbo, though the song hasn’t been cut from the film itself. Sharon Rooney, who plays Miss Atlantis, will perform the tune earlier in the movie.

Disney’s Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29th

