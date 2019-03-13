Alan Menken Confirms Disney’s ‘Enchanted 2’ Is in the Works

Even though it’s been an entire decade since Enchanted first hit theaters, there is still a sequel slowly creeping towards development. Though Disney has yet to officially give the Amy Adams follow-up the greenlight, it seems nearly a sure-thing at this point.

Legendary Disney songwriter Alan Menken, who penned the music for the first Enchanted film, was asked by Den of Geek whether or not the sequel was still in the cards. It didn’t take long for him to confirm that, much to the delight of fans around the world, that Enchanted 2 was most definitely happening.

“Yes, we’re doing Enchanted 2,” Menken said. “We’ve had meetings. Five films I have right now that are waiting for a greenlight. They’re all standing at the light right now, and at some point they’re going to go ‘greenlight!’”

This isn’t the first positive update Enchanted 2 has received as of late. Back in October, Enchanted star Patrick Dempsey said that the cast was hoping to get back together for a second round, but only if they could live up to the magic of the first.

“We’ll see what happens,” Dempsey said of the sequel. “I think it’s such a beloved movie we need to make sure it’s right before we move forward. And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she’s an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We’ll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that’s the important thing. If it happens, then we do it.”

