Here's How to Get Disney's Jungle Cruise Skipper Funko Pop Figure

Funko and Disney have partnered on a Pop figure based on the iconic Jungle Cruise river boat attraction at Disneyland (which is also a long delayed film starring The Rock). The Jungle Cruise Skipper Congo Queen Funko Pop is definitely going to be popular with fans, but getting your hands on one might not be easy. Here's how to make it happen...

The Jungle Cruise Skipper Congo Queen Funko Pop will be available right here at shopDisney at some point tomorrow, July 11th. Disney has been strict about keeping the exact launch time a secret, but 10am ET (7am PT) is their usual go-to time for new releases. If you're up at midnight ET, you might want to check the link just in case. Note that Disney and Funko have not specified whether the Jungle Cruise Pop is a limited edition release. This is important for two reasons:

The shopDisney website tends to struggle during big releases, which may be why they're teasing the Pop but not specifying the exact time - to avoid a rush all at once. They could mix up their usual release time routine for this reason as well, so be prepared to check in regularly.

Disney limited edition releases tend to sell out quickly and end up on eBay moments after launch. If that happens, you'll find the Jungle Cruise Pop figure right here with a markup. Pre-orders were already up for $100 on eBay at the time of writing.

The crush surrounding Disney's Star Wars Day 2020 collectible key launch back in May was particularly bad, so here's hoping that they've sorted out some of these issues this time around. We're also hoping that this Jungle Cruise Pop will be seaworthy.

On a related note, you can take "a leisurely stroll through a puntastic jungle" from the comfort of your own home thanks to the new Jungle Cruise board game. It's sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing, but more stock should be arriving soon. In the meantime, you can check out our review.

