Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and More Reveal Amazing Disney Easter Eggs

It’s Easter weekend this weekend, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic traditional Easter Egg hunts all over the country aren’t exactly taking place as they ordinarily would. However, just because people will be staying home and practicing social distancing doesn’t mean the hunt is over — at least not when it comes to Easter Eggs in movies. Movies of all sorts are full of little nods and references fans may not have caught when watching the first time around and now various parts of the Walt Disney family of companies are using those hidden details to have a movie Easter Egg hunt all their own.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Disney Animation, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Blue Sky Studios, and 20th Century Studios each offered up images from various films and invited fans to spot the Easter Egg. In some of the posts, the studio simply offered up a clue as to what fans should be looking for while in others — as was the case with Star Wars — they offered up a little known fact about that film’s hidden detail. The resulting thread is a fun look at some beloved movies and while not all of the Easter Eggs are easy to spot, that’s part of the fun.

Read on to check out the movie Easter Eggs for yourself and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Walt Disney Studios

There’s a secret Mickey Mouse tucked away somewhere on the map in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. Can you spot him?

On the hunt for Easter eggs? Look no further. We rounded up some of our favorites. Starting off with Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End. Can you find the hidden Mickey on the map? pic.twitter.com/r2aAFOEOf0 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 10, 2020

Pixar

Here’s an easy one. Do you spot the “timeless pal” in Toy Story?

To Easter eggs…and beyond! Watch Toy Story closely and you just might spot this timeless pal! pic.twitter.com/wwCachSvDm — Pixar (@Pixar) April 10, 2020

Disney Animation

Does Baymax have a Kakamora cousin? It sure looks like it. Can you spot it in this Moana still?

Set sail to find this Easter Egg! There’s a Kakamora that looks like another Disney Animation character in Moana. Can you spot it? pic.twitter.com/DcXX7P2UXx — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 10, 2020

Marvel Studios

This one is just epic. Avengers: Endgame has a beautiful visual callback to Iron Man, as is highlighted by this Easter Egg reveal from Marvel Studios. The red gloves a part of their Quantum suits combined with the positioning of their hands appeared on-screen as an homage to the arc reactor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) formerly used to power his earliest suits.

Star Wars

This one is a double Easter Egg! Finn’s stormtrooper number is a reference to Star Wars: A New Hope while the specific part of A New Hope that it references is itself a nod to a film that influenced George Lucas.

Finn’s stormtrooper number was FN-2187. The # is a homage to cell 2187 located in detention block AA-23 on the Death Star, the cell of Princess Leia in A New Hope. Cell 2187 from ANH is a ref. to “21-87” a National Film Board of Canada short that inspired a young George Lucas. pic.twitter.com/dBdY0kZ7nW — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2020

Blue Sky Studios

This one is is an Easter Egg that has many fans stumped, but look carefully at the background of this still from Spies in Disguise. No bull, it has a connection to Ferdinand.

Does anything in the background look familiar to you? Hint: this may not be a china shop, but we’re glad there’s no bull here. pic.twitter.com/eJlisRaUnM — Blue Sky Studios (@blueskystudios) April 10, 2020

20th Century Studios

This one is all about the details. Look carefully at the corners in these end credits from The Greatest Showman and you’ll find a really sweet nod to Wolverine (James Mangold directed both The Wolverine and Logan.)