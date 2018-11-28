Disney’s Mickey Mouse Gets More Funko Pops For His 90th Birthday

Disney’s Mickey Mouse turned 90 on November 18th (marking the date that the short film Steamboat Willie premiered at New York’s Colony Theater in 1928), but an icon of his magnitude doesn’t celebrate on just one day.

In fact, the first round of Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary Funko Pops debuted way back in August. Then BoxLunch debuted the Fantasia Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Pop figure as part of the collection on November 20th. Now, Funko is following up with a second wave of Pop figures that include Plane Crazy, Holiday Mickey, and Band Concert Mickey – all of which are available to pre-order right here starting today, November 28th. Shipping is slated for January. Inside that link you will also find previous releases in the Mickey Mouse 90th anniversary Funko Pop lineup.

As for the aforementioned Fantasia Movie Moments Funko Pop figure, it is available to order right here while supplies last. It is part of a Disney x BoxLunch Fantasia collection that includes “exclusive apparel, accessories, home goods and collectibles featuring iconic characters such as Sorcerer Mickey and memorable scenes from the classic animated film.” You can shop the entire Fantasia collection right here.

The Sorcerer Mickey Movie Moments Funko Pop figure will be a BoxLunch exclusive until the end of the year before arriving at other retailers in early 2019. As for the rest of the Disney Fantasia x BoxLunch collection, the official breakdown is available below.

Petunia Pickle Bottom: Premium diaper bag brand Petunia Pickle Bottom designs a Fantasia colorway of the Boxy Backpack exclusively for BoxLunch; the limited edition style launches November 9 at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com

Funko: The Funko Pop! Movie Moments Sorcerer Mickey Vinyl Figure Set debuts at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com on November 20th before arriving at other retailers in early 2019 while the Funko Pop! Sorcerer Mickey Keychain releases in early December at BoxLunch and sister brand Hot Topic as a shared exclusive style

New Era: BoxLunch teams up with New Era to release two limited edition styles exclusively at BoxLunch stores and BoxLunch.com, including a premium satin fitted cap and stylish dad cap featuring Sorcerer Mickey

Her Universe: Fandom fashion and lifestyle brand Her Universe introduces Fantasia styles at BoxLunch including exclusive graphic tees and a men’s button-up styled in an all-over Sorcerer Mickey pattern

Loungefly: contemporary accessory brand Loungefly offers an extensive line-up of exclusive items for BoxLunch, including Fantasia bags, wallets and pins

